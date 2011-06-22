Roddy Boyd Explains How AIG Changed Their Policy And In 18 Months Of Trading MBS Was Headed For Ruin

Roddy Boyd — The Financial Investigator — sets his sights on AIG in his new book Fatal Risk. His book charts the complex history of the insurance giant and probes the many factors that led to its failure.



Watch below as he tells us how AIG avoided trading mortgage-backed securities for 16 years before deciding to trade the assets, and why their behaviour was destined to result in disaster.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

