Roddick's Loss At Wimbledon Is The Latest In A Disappointing Career

Photo: AP

Earlier today, Andy Roddick lost in the third round of Wimbledon. Unfortunately, it was yet another early exit for Roddick in a Grand Slam, and another disappointment in a career that had such high hopes.

In 2003, at the age of 21, Roddick won the US Open, reached the semis in two other Slams, and ascended to number one in the world rankings.

But while Roddick would play in four more Grand Slam finals in his career, including three at Wimbledon, the 2003 US Open is still his only title. But his 1-4 record in Slam finals only tells part of the disappointing story.

Roddick has played in 40 grand slams in his 12-year career. Eight times he was seeded first or second and 18 times he was seeded in the top five. And yet, Roddick has only reached the semis of a Slam 10 times, going 5-5.

But maybe more telling than his record at the end of tournaments is how rarely he is around at the end. Going out early has become a staple of Roddick’s career. In his 40 Grand Slams, today marked the 23rd time he failed to even reach the quarterfinals.

Now, at the age of 28, it may be time to wonder if Roddick will ever win a second Slam. At Australia he was bounced in the round of 16. And prior to his exit at Wimbledon, Roddick missed the French Open because of an injury.

Hey, dude is married to Brooklyn Decker. So we can’t say his career has been a failure. But considering he was on top of the game at age 21, it is disappoint hing he never won another Grand Slam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.