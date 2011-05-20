Andy Roddick Drops Out Of Next Week's French Open

Photo: AP

PARIS (AP) — Andy Roddick and former champion Juan Carlos Ferrero have pulled out of the French Open after failing to recover from right shoulder injuries.Roddick pulled out of the Italian Open doubles final last weekend and this week’s Open de Nice to give himself a chance of recovering in time for Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday.



Roddick, ranked 11th, has lost his last four singles matches since mid-March.

Ferrero, champion at Roland Garros in 2003, has played only two tournaments this year.

organisers also said Thursday that Richard Berankis of Lithuania pulled out. The three will be replaced by lucky losers.

