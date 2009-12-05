Rod Blagojevich's Lawyer's Office ROBBED Of Key Corruption Evidence

Rod Blagojevich has been robbed of evidence central to his corruption case.



Chicago Tribune: Chicago police are investigating a burglary at the offices of attorneys for former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in which at least one computer containing undercover recordings from the sweeping corruption case was stolen, sources said.

The break-in took place overnight at the law offices of Sam Adam and his son, Sam Adam Jr., in the 6100 block of South Ellis Avenue, the sources said.

The burglars set off an alarm but escaped the area. Investigative sources said there are no suspects. Read the whole thing >>

