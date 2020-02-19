Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich declared himself a 'Trumpocrat' after Trump commuted his 14-year sentence

Associated Press/M. Spencer Green In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver.

“He’s got a obviously a big fan in me,” Blagojevich said according to NBC News. “If you’re asking what my party affiliation is, I’m a Trumpocrat.”

Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011 on corruption charges – including trying to sell former president Barack Obama’s senate seat – was released after President Donald Trump signed papers commuting his sentence on Tuesday.

He left a federal prison in Colorado to fly home to Chicago after serving eight years of his 14-year sentence.

When reporters asked if he had changed, Blagojevich said, “Misfortune has silvered my hair. That’s pretty obvious,” according to KCNC-TV.

He told reporters that he learned he was being released from other inmates and news reports. He also said he had no idea it was going to happen. He also said when he found out his first thought was whether he’d be able to go for a run before his release because it helps him stay disciplined.

Blagojevich said the eight years in prison gave him time to get closer to god and he now wants to do good. He now wants to “fight against the corrupt criminal justice system” that could put people into prison for “things that aren’t crimes.”

Trump had previously been publicly hinting at commuting Blagojevich’s sentence. The President said the sentence was unfair and was moved when he saw the former governors wife make appeals on television.

Rod Blagojevich: "He's [Pres. Trump] got a obviously a big fan in me. If you're asking what my party affiliation is… I'm a Trumpocrat." pic.twitter.com/ztVuNuCQYq — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) February 19, 2020

