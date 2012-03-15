Rod Blagojevich Just Gave An Utterly Bizarre Farewell Statement The Day Before He Goes To Prison For 14 Years

Photo: AP

Tomorrow Rod Blagojevich will begin serving a 14-year sentence for crimes related to wire fraud, bribery, and public corruption. But tonight, in a sun-drenched press conference, the man known popularly as “Blago,” gave America a kind of farewell statement.



He bragged about his accomplishments as if he were just about to announce his candidacy for a new office. “I got bruised and battered and bloodied, but we were able to get those done,” he said, “And I never raised the income tax.”

In the extemporaneous address he shared that he had been reading both the Old and New Testament to look for examples of people dealing with adversity.

He was interrupted several times by a crowd chanting “Free our governor.” Someone in the crowd even tried to drape Blagojevich and his wife in an American flag.

Blagojevich assured the sympathetic crowd, “We are appealing the case. This is not over. We have faith in the future, faith in the rule of law … I’ll see you again.”

Blagojevich is taking the view—apparently shared by many in the crowd—that he is an innocent man. “How do you make sense of all of this? What do you tell your children?” he asked plaintively, shortly before heading home and preparing to board a flight to Colorado where he’ll be imprisoned.

If his appeals fail, he will serve a minimum of twelve and a half years.

“I’ll see you around,” he said in a haunting close to his remarks.

