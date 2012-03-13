Rod Blagojevich Begins His 14-Year Prison Sentence This Thursday

Photo: Flickr

Starting this Thursday, disgraced Illinois governor, Rod Blagojevich is going to spend 14 years at Englewood, a low-security facility in Littleton, Colorado. It’s the same prison that Jeffrey Skilling, former CEO of Enron is serving his sentence.



Blago was arrested in 2008 on federal corruption charges: conspiracy to commit mail, wire fraud and solicitation of bribery. He was found guilty on 17 out of 20 counts.

Politico’s MJ Lee and Mackenzie Weinger have asked former politicians what Blago can expect in his years in the slammer.

Blago has to give up all personal items except a small wedding band. His wife and children will continue to live in Illinois, likely creating a tremendous strain on their marriage.

Ironically, in prison Blago will have to be as lax about the law as he was as Governor in his state. At least that is what Jim Laski, a former Chicago city clerk who served time for the corrupt “Hired Truck Program” said:

“It won’t be long before Blagojevich learns the unspoken rules of prison politics — like averting your gaze when you walk into the bathroom and catch someone drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana that’s been smuggled inside, or knowing which inmate to avoid at all costs,” Laski said.

Former politicians-turned-inmates described the horror of missing major family events and holidays. Blagojevich is also going to have to contend with the incredibly bad food, the mind-numbing routines, and the menial work—for an absolute minimum of twelve and a half years.

Read all the details at Politico.

