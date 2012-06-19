Rod Blagojevich An Instant Twitter Celebrity

Thanks to a little Chicago-style corruption, Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich — whom we’re guilty of voting for in 2002 — is getting his day of Internet fame.



“Illinois” and “Rod Blagojevich” are two of Twitter’s “trending topics” today, according to its Twitter/Summize search engine.

Live tweets, in real-time, embedded below. (Please be patient — they might take a few seconds to load.)

