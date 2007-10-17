MySpace To Buy RockYou For $800 Million? No.

“Could MySpace Buy RockYou To Mess With Facebook?” Valleywag asks. The blog got an email tip that Rupert Murdoch’s social network is going to buy RockYou — which once made a lot of widgets for MySpace (NWS) and now makes a lot of apps for Facebook — for $800 million.



Valleywag included all manner of caveats: The email was probably from a drunk guy; the idea makes sense but the price seems high; it’s just a rumour! Etc. But let’s just dispense with this one entirely. It’s not true.

