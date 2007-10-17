MySpace To Buy RockYou For $800 Million? No.

Peter Kafka

“Could MySpace Buy RockYou To Mess With Facebook?” Valleywag asks. The blog got an email tip that Rupert Murdoch’s social network is going to buy RockYou — which once made a lot of widgets for MySpace (NWS) and now makes a lot of apps for Facebook — for $800 million.

Valleywag included all manner of caveats: The email was probably from a drunk guy; the idea makes sense but the price seems high; it’s just a rumour! Etc. But let’s just dispense with this one entirely. It’s not true.

