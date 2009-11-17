RockYou Raises $50 Million

Social Network application developer and advertising platform RockYou has raised a whopping $50 million in a Series D round of financing from existing investor Softbank, we’ve confirmed with the company. RockYou, which launched in November 2005, has now raised $119 million in capital and has revenues rumoured in the $30 million to $40 million/year range.



