Widget Maker RockYou Adds $17M To Fund Asian Expansion

App maker RockYou added $17 million to their Series C round with funding from SoftBank and SK Telecom Ventures. The company is using the money to move further into Asia – expanding their development on Chinese social network Xiaonei (the biggest social net in China), and, with SoftBank, starting a JV to develop widgets and apps for PCs and mobile devices in Japan, Korea, Russia, and China.



The company is also going to expand its offices in the States – opening offices in New York, Los Angeles and Detroit. RockYou has raised a total of $67 million.

