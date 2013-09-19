The Famous Training Run That Rocky Goes On In 'Rocky II' Would Have Actually Been 30 Miles Long

Dan McQuade of Philadelphia Magazine did the world a great service today by mapping the route Rocky Balboa must have takenduring the training montage the culminates in him climbing the Art Museum steps in “Rocky II.”

It turns out that Rocky would have had to run a hilariously long 30.5 miles.

In addition, the route he took was both dangerous and nonsensical. For instance:

He runs right past the Italian Market, only to turn around and run through it a few miles later.

He runs through a cars-only tunnel that seems to be an accident waiting to happen.

He skips Center City on his way from South Philly to North Philly, only to double back later in the run.

The kids that start following him had to keep up with him for 12 MILES.

Head over to Philly Magazine to read McQuad’s entire post, which includes some excellent GIFs and screenshots. Here’s the final map. It makes no sense:

The full montage:

