Rockstar Games says the BBC's 'Grand Theft Auto' film was 'random, made up b******s'

Max Slater-Robins

The BBC’s drama about “Grand Theft Auto,” the hit game series, has been described by Rockstar Games as “random, made up b******.”

The Gamechangers” is a 90-minute drama featuring Daniel Radcliffe that purports to show the lives of those involved in the creation of “Grand Theft Auto,” the highest grossing games franchise ever. Over the years, “Grand Theft Auto” has become more and more divisive, featuring graphic depictions of murder and violence. 

In a statement provided to IGN, Rockstar took a more tactful approach, claiming that “[o]ur goal is to ensure that our trademarks are not misused in the BBC’s pursuit of an unofficial depiction of purported events related to Rockstar Games.” 

“We have attempted multiple times to resolve this matter with the BBC without any meaningful resolution. It is our obligation to protect our intellectual property and unfortunately in this case litigation was necessary.” 

The BBC drama is based on “Jacked,” a book by David Kushner that focuses on the creation of “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”

Other viewers took to Twitter to express their views on the film, many of which were less than favourable.

Those who were involved with Rockstar during the making of the “Grand Theft Auto” games also took to Twitter to express their opinions. 

