Rockstar Games says the BBC's 'Grand Theft Auto' film was 'random, made up b******s'

The BBC’s drama about “Grand Theft Auto,” the hit game series, has been described by Rockstar Games as “random, made up b******.”

@BBC Was Basil Brush busy? What exactly is this random, made up bollocks?

“The Gamechangers” is a 90-minute drama featuring Daniel Radcliffe that purports to show the lives of those involved in the creation of “Grand Theft Auto,” the highest grossing games franchise ever. Over the years, “Grand Theft Auto” has become more and more divisive, featuring graphic depictions of murder and violence.

In a statement provided to IGN, Rockstar took a more tactful approach, claiming that “[o]ur goal is to ensure that our trademarks are not misused in the BBC’s pursuit of an unofficial depiction of purported events related to Rockstar Games.”

“We have attempted multiple times to resolve this matter with the BBC without any meaningful resolution. It is our obligation to protect our intellectual property and unfortunately in this case litigation was necessary.”

The BBC drama is based on “Jacked,” a book by David Kushner that focuses on the creation of “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”

Other viewers took to Twitter to express their views on the film, many of which were less than favourable.

#GameChangers was actually terrible. Worth a watch just for the laughs.

As much as I want to enjoy it, the dialogue in #gamechangers is a bit… Sharknado

Wow. Everyone in the games industry circa 2004 spoke really slowly and deliberately. #GameChangers

Those who were involved with Rockstar during the making of the “Grand Theft Auto” games also took to Twitter to express their opinions.

This is the DMA Design office building where GTA was originally created in Dundee, Scotland. #TheGamechangers pic.twitter.com/tvxDSYluOB

Current mentions of development team: zero. Current mentions there IS a development team: zero. Going very well #gamechangers

Oh! They mentioned Edinburgh! But did call their work shit….but hay, can’t have everything.#TheGamechangers

GTA being created in 1996. Everyone wore their own clothes and not company branded apparel! #TheGamechangers pic.twitter.com/rB0Q5qCDAX

Oh here we go…. changing history…… Claiming to have invented the open world thing. #TheGamechangers

