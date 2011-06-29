RockMelt, The Facebook Browser, Raises Another $30 Million

Photo: TCDisrupt

RockMelt, the “social” browser, which is really a Facebook browser, just raised $30 million more from Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures and Accel Partners.Andreessen Horowitz Partner Ben Horowitz explains the move on his blog: the browser really matters and hasn’t evolved that much in the past 15 years; people do change browsers; people who use Rockmelt are really engaged. Also the founders of Rockmelt are a bunch of ex-Netscape rockstars.



Don’t Miss Our Rockmelt Tour →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.