RockMelt Is Releasing Its Social Browser For iPhone

Photo: RockMelt

RockMelt, the social web browser based on Chrome, is releasing an iPhone app thatWe got a sneak peek at the browser last week, but it still hasn’t been approved by Apple. (We’ll have a full review up as soon as it goes live in the App Store).



At first glance, RockMelt for iPhone isn’t what you’d expect from a mobile browser. Instead, you’re greeted with your Facebook, Twitter, and RSS feeds. From there, you can either read updates or enter a new URL to visit.

You can also add updates or sites to a read later folder and check them out on your desktop browser.

The app syncs all your settings, feeds, and bookmarks with the desktop version, making it easy to continue browsing on the go.

Don’t Miss: A Tour Of RockMelt’s Desktop Browser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.