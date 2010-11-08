RockMelt Finally Launches "Social" Browser

RockMelt, a startup funded by Andreessen Horowitz, has been building a brower that incorporates social features for more than a year.



The company has finally launched the browser in beta.

RockMelt looks like a standard browser, except with two thin rails down the side that incorporate Facebook and Twitter friends and other social features.

There’s lots of competition in this space with Google’s Chrome and Safari already stealing market share from Internet Explorer and Firefox. As a result, RockMelt will face a tough road.

That said, if RockMelt’s browser catches on, we expect the company will likely be quickly acquired by Google or Apple. And the one that doesn’t acquire it will quickly build the same social capabilities into its own browser.

Here’s a screenshot of what the browser looks like:

And here’s a link to a cheesy video showing how it works:

