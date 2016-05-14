Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes suspended 51 games and will lose $7 million for arrest in domestic violence case

Jose Reyes has been suspended for 51 games for his arrest following an altercation with his wife in a Hawai’i hotel, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

The charges in the case were dropped in March.

The suspension is retroactive to the beginning of the season. Reyes has been inactive while waiting for the ruling. The suspension is also without pay meaning Reyes will lose $7.1 million of his $22.0 million salary this season.

According to a by Hawaii News Now in November, Katherine Reyes told police that her husband grabbed her off the bed and shoved her. His wife also told police that Reyes grabbed her throat and shoved her into the sliding glass balcony door, Hawaii News Now reported.

Reyes’ wife reportedly told police that she suffered injuries to her neck, thigh, and wrist. She was taken to the emergency room at a local hospital.

According to the report, Reyes confirmed to the police that he was arguing with his wife but told them that he never touched her.

Reyes was arrested on a charge of abuse of a family or household member and released on bail.

The league also announced that Reyes will donate $100,000 to a charity focused on domestic violence.

