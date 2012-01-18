The Rockies Want To Sign The Oldest Starting Pitcher In Baseball History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jamie Moyer hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2010, but at 49 he is not ready to retire. And the Colorado Rockies want to give him another shot.According to Jon Heyman of CBS Sports, the Rockies have made an offer to Moyer that would make him the oldest regular starting pitcher in major league history. He would also be one of the oldest players ever to appear in big league game.



Satchel Paige made one start for the Kansas City A’s in 1965 at the age of 58, 12 years after his last appearance. But other than that one gimmick start, Phil Niekro was the oldest regular starting pitcher in history, making 26 starts with three teams in 1987 at the age of 48. Niekro and Moyer are the only pitchers to make more than one start past the age of 46.

There have only been two other players to see regular playing time past the age of 48. Hoyt Wilhelm (1972) and Jack Quinn (1933) were each used as relief pitchers for their teams at age 49.

