Hundreds Of Women Tried Out For The Rockettes Today [PHOTOS]

Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular is months away, but auditions for the Rockettes — those leggy dancers who are known for their uniform high-kick line — are in full swing.
Hundreds of aspiring dancers lined up outside Radio City Music Hall today to try out for the chance to become a Rockette.
Only a dozen or so will be selected to join the corps, according to the AP.
Open auditions took place Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall. Hundreds showed up for the chance to perform with the Rockettes.
Dancers waited in a room before their turn to audition for the Rockettes. Some stretched and warmed up.
