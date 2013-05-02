Hundreds Of Women Tried Out For The Rockettes Today [PHOTOS]

Julie Zeveloff
rockettes audition

Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular is months away, but auditions for the Rockettes — those leggy dancers who are known for their uniform high-kick line — are in full swing.

Hundreds of aspiring dancers lined up outside Radio City Music Hall today to try out for the chance to become a Rockette.

Only a dozen or so will be selected to join the corps, according to the AP.

Open auditions took place Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall. Hundreds showed up for the chance to perform with the Rockettes.

Dancers waited in a room before their turn to audition for the Rockettes. Some stretched and warmed up.

One lucky dancer even nabbed an empty room for a practice run.

During the audition process, prospective Rockettes are taught a dance routine.

They then perform in front of a panel of judges.

Of the hundreds who audition, just a 12 or so will be added to the corps, according to the AP.

Dancers must show proficiency in several genres of dance, including ballet, tap, modern, and jazz.

Every Rockette must be between 5'6

The Christmas Spectacular runs from mid-November through the end of December.

More than two million people watch the live show every year.

