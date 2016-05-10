A San Francisco startup campus that housed Uber when it had 8 staff is coming to London

A San Francisco startup campus that housed companies like Uber and Spotify in their early days is expanding to London.

RocketSpace, as the office space provider is known, announced on Tuesday that it intends to open a space in Angel, London, in early 2017. The space will be in a building that currently belongs to The Royal Bank of Scotland.

Unlike rival WeWork, which accepts companies of all sizes, RocketSpace is specifically aimed at funded tech startups. In total, the RocketSpace London campus will be able to accommodate 1,500 members, allowing startups to grow their teams to 100 people before asking them to move out.

Founded in 2011, the startup space provider has housed some impressive tenants in the US. Uber, for example, moved into RocketSpace’s San Francisco building a month after it opened when the taxi-hailing company had just eight employees. Spotify, Blippar, and SuperCell have also done stints at RocketSpace.

Like other coworking spaces, RocketSpace is providing office space, an internet connection, access to a cafe, collaborative workspaces, and access to an event space. Membership prices for RocketSpace in London are yet to be announced.

“London’s tech community continues to rapidly expand and drive innovation,” said RocketSpace Founder and CEO Duncan Logan, in a statement. “Creating a physical presence here is critical to our expansion strategy and mission to build an ecosystem for innovation to thrive, across a global network of campuses. We are very excited about working with London’s tech entrepreneurs, who are creating some of the most disruptive technologies of the future.”

