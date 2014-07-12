The Rockets Trade Jeremy Lin To The Lakers, Create Enough Cap Space To Sign Chris Bosh

Now that LeBron James broke up the Heat Big 3 by returning to Cleveland, the Houston Rockets are clearing the way to sign Chris Bosh.

The Rockets have traded Jeremy Lin and a 1st-round pick to the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and others. Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers will send cash and the rights to an overseas player to Houston.

Trading Lin and Omer Asik (who was dealt to New Orleans) frees up more than $US16 million in cap space and gives Houston the ability to offer Bosh a max-level $US88 million contract.

The move gives the Rockets a versatile defender and yet another offensive weapon. The West is still absolutely stacked, but a Harden-Bosh-Howard trio would put them right at the top.

The dominoes are falling now.

