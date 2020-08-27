4 more NBA teams to boycott games as the playoffs come to a screeching halt over police shootings

Harry How/Getty Image NBA players’ decision not to play comes after police officers in Wisconsin, shot 29-year-old unarmed Black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

Four teams joined the Milwaukee Bucks in protesting NBA Playoff games scheduled for Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets’ Game 5 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder will not take place as scheduled.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will also miss their Game 5 contest.

The NBA announced that the games would be rescheduled.

The players’ decision not to play comes just three days after police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot 29-year-old unarmed Black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All NBA Playoff games originally scheduled to tip off Wednesday evening will be postponed.

Players from the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers have joined the Milwaukee Bucks in boycotting their upcoming Game 5 matchups in response to the latest highly-publicized police shooting of an unarmed Black man.

The NBA also announced that the games would not be played on Wednesday.

Associated Press Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, rear, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in front of his sons on Sunday. Blake survived and is in stable condition despite taking seven bullets to the back, but the 29-year-old is now paralysed from the waist down.

Stars across the NBA spoke out after a horrifying video of the incident circulated online. Talks of player protests and teams potentially missing their upcoming playoff matchups started up shortly thereafter, with stars in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World describing feeling trapped and helpless as social unrest has returned to the forefront of the conversation.

The Bucks, who were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic Wednesday afternoon, were the first NBA team to boycott their playoff matchup. Though Orlando players were intent on competing, they vacated the floor with four minutes remaining before tip-off as it became apparent their opponents would not participate.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated after the game’s designated start time.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder also chose not to play Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers decided to follow suit.

BREAKING: The NBA announces all of tonight's playoff games will be postponed, "in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor," in protest of the police shooting of #JacobBlake. FULL STORY: https://t.co/aDkbELVrtN pic.twitter.com/vAQ3SRW8Xw — Tony Morrison ????️‍???? • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) August 26, 2020

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting Game 5 of series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. All three NBA games will not be played as players sit in wake of Jacob Blake shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Whether or not the games scheduled for Thursday will continue as planned remains to be seen. Teams choosing to boycott Wednesday’s contests will not be charged with forfeits, but it is still unclear if an already derailed season will continue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.