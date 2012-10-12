The Owner Of The Houston Rockets Just Bought The $42 Million Penthouse At 18 Gramercy Park

The bedrooms inside of 18 Gramercy Park.

Photo: 18 Gramercy Park

Leslie Alexander, the owner of the Houston Rockets, has purchased the $42 million penthouse inside of the new 18 Gramercy Park building, the New York Post is reporting.18 Gramercy Park, which is still under construction, is a new condominium complex that is being converted from a hotel by Arthur and William Lie Zeckendorf of 15 Central Park West.



The penthouse is a five-bedroom duplex condo. Alexander’s new home has four terraces and a pool. His purchase also gets him a key to the exclusive Gramercy Park.

Alexander used the same broker he used to sell his $31.5 million penthouse at Superior Ink, Melanie Lazenby of Prudential Douglas Elliman. When they sold the pad, it set a record condo price for downtown Manhattan.

