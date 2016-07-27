This new clothing company wants to solve a major problem for millennial mums

Rockets of Awesome wants to make shopping for kids’ clothing less time-consuming, stressful, and expensive.

The company was founded by Rachel Blumenthal, who’s the wife of Warby Parker’s co-founder, Neil Blumenthal. Blumenthal previously founded baby registry site Cricket’s Circle.

According to Forbes, Rockets of Awesome has $7 million in funding.

The company is trying to make shopping for kid’s clothing easier at affordable prices — $12-$36 per piece of clothing, according to the website.

“We knew as parents that parents are shopping so frequently for their kids. Unlike us who want a new pair of jeans or a new style, every single season we are buying a full new wardrobe, head-to-toe for our kids because literally nothing fits them,”Blumenthal said to Forbes. “It’s so much work, so much money, and so much effort. We figured if they are doing this big shop every season, why can’t we do that for them, why can’t we capture all their preferences and simplify their life and do it for them.”‘



Here’s how it works: parents can fill out profiles to help generate 12 looks that suit their children’s’ styles and according to the company, clothing is sent once a season, so four times a year. Parents are only charged for the items they choose to keep; there isn’t a membership fee. Should parents keep nothing, they aren’t charged at all.

The business, which operates on a subscription model, keeps mums from having to drag their kids to the store.

“All parents are busy parents, whether you’re working or staying at home, and no one has the time to drag their kids to the store and sift through rocks of clothing,” she said to Racked.



Should this business target millennial mums, it would be in line with a trend already prevalent in retail: stores from Chick-fil-A to Starbucks have been trying to get a piece of that demographic’s wallet share, as Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported earlier this year.

