This woman founded three startups and learned her most valuable trait: being naive

Rockets of Awesome Rockets of Awesome founder Rachel Blumenthal and her two kids, Gemma and Griffin.

Rachel Blumenthal didn’t set out to start three companies in a row, but now, she can’t imagine doing anything else.

Along the way she learned one really valuable lesson about founding your own company: being naïve is not only OK, it’s one of the best qualities in a founder.

“Naïveté is a strength because it enables you to say, ‘I don’t care what people say, I’m going to do it anyway. I’m going to prove them wrong,'” Blumenthal told Business Insider.

“I think that entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs because they’re just so passionate about what they do. There’s no work-life balance, it’s a pure work-life immersion.”

Blumenthal’s latest venture is Rockets of Awesome, which launched last week,and like her last one, it’s designed to make parents’ lives easier.

The concept behind Rockets of Awesome is familiar — a subscription service that regularly delivers boxes of clothes — but this company is a bit different. Unlike Bombfell or StitchFix, the clothes are designed by Rockets of Awesome itself, and they’re for kids.

A fashion industry veteran and the wife of Warby Parker founder Neil Blumenthal, Rachel Blumenthal felt she was always compromising between stylish clothes for her kids and value. She hopes Rockets of Awesome will solve that need by delivering stylish clothes every three months to kids sized 2 to 14 — about ages 18 months to 11 years old. Parents pay for the clothes they keep and send back the ones they don’t want.

“There is this frequency, and this endless frequency, of needing to shop for kids because they have outgrown their clothes, and they honestly just destroy them,” Blumenthal told Business Insider. “We didn’t see that there was a brand in the market that could deliver style and value and quality so we wanted to do it ourselves.”

One more thing that makes being a serial entrepreneur easier? Having a super supportive fellow entrepreneur as a partner.

“I feel so fortunate that my husband is in the same world, so he gets it better than anybody,” Blumenthal said. “He and I are the last people to nag each other because we appreciate it more than anyone. It’s so valuable to be able to say, ‘What do I do in this situation?’ or ‘Has this ever happened to you?’ or ‘Do you know this person, can you connect me?’ We just have such shared experiences so we can really related to each other.

“It’s just so hard and it really consumes your life and you need a partner who supports it.”

