The Rockets' radical small-ball experiment suddenly looks like one of the scariest threats in the playoffs

The Houston Rockets have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA while taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston’s small-ball team, which doesn’t feature a traditional centre, has proven effective, thanks to the spacing on offence and speed and versatility on defence.

It’s early, but no team in the West looks like a big favourite against the Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are putting together a compelling case to be considered championship contenders this season.

On Thursday, the Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-98, to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. It’s not just that the Rockets have won, it’s how that should scare the rest of the NBA.

The Rockets are still missing Russell Westbrook, but it hasn’t been a problem so far: they have scored 234 points through two games.

In Game 2, the Rockets shot just 33,9% on 54 three-point attempts and still won by 13. James Harden and Eric Gordon, the Rockets’ starting backcourt, shot a combined 2-of-21 from deep, but they were buoyed by their teammates going a collective 17-of-35 beyond the arc. Though the Rockets supporting cast won’t always shoot 48% from three, Harden won’t have many off-shooting nights where he makes just five field goals.

On the other end, Houston’s switch-happy defence stifled the Thunder, holding them to just 39 second-half points while forcing 10 of their 13 turnovers.

Houston’s small-ball system is wreaking havoc on the Thunder

The Rockets bet big on small-ball when they traded centre Clint Capela in February. Houston now plays an eight- or nine-man rotation consisting only of guards and forwards, with the 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker and 6-foot-8 Jeff Green platooning as “centres.”

The gamble is this: any advantages Houston gives up in size and rebounding will be made up in shot selection and uniform defence.

The Rockets spread the floor like never before, attempting historic numbers of three-pointers, getting to the basket for layups, or hitting free throws.

The Rockets’ offensive system isn’t like the peak Golden State Warriors, dizzying opponents until an open shot appears. The Rockets take some bold, well-contested three-pointers, some of which look like bad attempts when they miss.

But they’re playing the odds. In recent years, there has been a thought in the NBA: what if a team, trailing an opponent by a large amount, shot only three-pointers the rest of the way? Would the maths turn in their favour?

The Rockets are attempting 53.7 three-pointers per game since the NBA season resumed. They’re shooting just 33.3% on those attempts, but they’re wearing down opponents by sheer volume.

On defence, they switch almost everything, meaning opponents go from facing one 6-foot-5 wing to the next. The Rockets will gladly let a bigger opponent attempt to post up one of their players: the time it takes to post a smaller player, which has relatively little value in terms of expected points, plays into Houston’s hands.

Harden, for all of the just criticism he receives on the defensive end, has been one of the NBA’s best post-up defenders for years. Danilo Gallinari attempting a fade-away 17-footer over Harden, is something the Rockets will live with.

One sequence in the fourth quarter of Game 2 summed up the quandary that opponents face against the Rockets. The Thunder could not poke holes in the Rockets defence, eventually leading Dennis Schroeder to drive on Green. Schroeder created the space for a step-back, foul-line shot, but at the last minute, gave it up to hit Adams in the post. The ball got poked away.

Danuel House Jr. then attacked in transition, drew the help defence of Adams, who had to come all the way from the left corner three to protect the rim. That left Jeff Green open for three.

The Rockets should not be afraid of anyone

Who in the Western Conference could topple the Rockets’ system?

The long-held argument against small ball is that a big, dominant centre could overwhelm teams down low. Is that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets? Perhaps Jokic could punish smaller Rockets defenders, but could he keep up on defence with the spread-out Rockets?

Is it the Clippers? Their arsenal of long, defensive-minded wings could defend better than the Thunder. Still, the Clippers are currently having their own issues containing Luka Doncic and the Mavs, whose offence resembles James Harden and the Rockets.

Is it the Lakers? They have the size and defensive versatility – they have essentially shut down the Blazers offence in Round 1, even as the series is tied at 1-1. But could the Lakers’ sluggish offence keep up with the Rockets? Again, Houston’s system bets that the maths will swing in their favour over time; with enough three-pointers, they could crack the Lakers’ defence.

Two postseason games is too early to make any declarations, but so far, the Rockets look like a matchup nightmare capable of making a run through the West.

