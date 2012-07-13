The Houston Rockets Are Willing To Dump Their Entire Team To Get Dwight Howard

Photo: AP Images

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey really wants Dwight Howard to come to Houston.Morey covets Howard so much that he’s reportedly willing to cut ties with nearly the entire Rockets roster to get him.



According to ESPN, the Rockets are lining up a mega-trade that would send Dwight Howard, Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson, Glen Davis and Chris Duhon to Houston in exchange for a slew of assets.

Turkoglu, Richardson, Davis and Duhon all have ugly contracts, so the Rockets are in effect taking the worst parts of Orlando’s roster to try and facilitate a deal.

To make it all work under the salary cap, the Rockets would send Kevin Martin, Marcus Morris, Patrick Patterson and Chandler Parsons to Orlando. Houston would also give the Magic the draft rights to Jeremy Lamb, Royce White and Terrence Jones — the three players the Rockets selected in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Houston has also decided to use the amnesty clause on productive big man Luis Scola, to get his remaining three-year, $21 million dollar contract off the books, according to Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

But that’s not all! The Rockets would also give the Magic multiple first-round picks, including one that belongs to Toronto which will very likely end up in the lottery.

In effect, the Rockets would become a Houston-based version of the 2011-12 Orlando Magic, which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

To clear up the salary cap space, according to ESPN, Houston would waive Josh Harrellson, Jon Leuer, Diamon Simpson, Shaun Livingston, Courtney Fortson, and Greg Smith. In all, that’s 14 players currently affiliated with the Rockets that would be moving. All for Dwight Howard and a cadre of players that would leave the Rockets with precious little financial flexibility.

Houston is still technically in the running for point guard Jeremy Lin and centre Omer Asik, but the Knicks will surely match any offer sheet on Lin and Chicago is mulling over bringing back Asik as well.

What makes this potential deal even more insane is the fact that Howard has stated he would not commit to re-signing with the Rockets next summer, meaning Houston could be giving up everything just for one year of Howard.

