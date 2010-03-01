Rocketing Korean Exports Show What's Really Going On In China

Want more evidence that domestic demand in China is the real deal?
Check out the Korean export data that came out this evening. It soared a whopping 31% compared to estimates of around 23%.
Who buys from Korea? Well, we do, but the big buyer these days is China, and according to Bloomberg, exports to China were up a staggering 38% (shipments to the US were up 14%). Semiconductors, flat TVs, and petrochemicals all did well.
The bottom line: Demand from China — which is very much consumer in nature (at least when you’re talking about purchases from Korea — is hot.
Photo: Waverly Advisors
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.