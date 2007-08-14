Rocketboom's Founder Andrew Baron Explains Traffic Mystery

Earlier today, we expressed bafflement at a wide discrepancy between Rocketboom’s reported video downloads of 200,000 a day (as of March) and a severe year-over-year decline in site visitors (per Compete) of 57% to 5,000 a day. Rocketboom founder Andrew Baron explains:



Comscore and Alexa don’t work for Rocketboom. As time goes on our audience migrates to platform of choice.

We have an exponentially larger audience on TiVo alone per day, let alone per month. Our audience on Pando is also way larger than 5,000 per day. So is our phone distribution. Our HD versions on 3rd party sites are very popular now, so are our iphone distributions. Some Youtube videos have been getting a couple thousand per day. As for our website, we have around 100,000 downloads per day, many come through RSS syndication and most of our audience does not use Alexa because they are know what Malware is.

BTW, I used to be a big fan of Wired, but have you seen how they write these days? They are almost as bad as The Enquirer, which means they need to create hyperbole due to their drastically declining Alexa status (which is more of an appropriate measure for a non-video site like Wired‘s).