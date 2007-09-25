Rocketboom Moves to blip.tv: Embedded Sponsorships

Rocketboom is now hosted by blip.tv, which has already signed up the Sarah Silverman Show as a sponsor. The deal is non-exclusive: Rocketboom can continue to sell ads and be distributed through other sites. Rocketboom has also launched embedded sponsorships that appear wherever the videos are shown (an excellent idea–one that will help Rocketboom and other video producers solve their business-model problems).



The primary reason for the move was reportedly economics: Rocketboom was self-hosted and was paying more for bandwidth, et al, than blip.tv does (We expect to see a lot more of this outsourcing as the video business matures–the harsh economics of scale require it). Rocketboom will also benefit from blip’s salesforce, both on specific sponsorships (Sarah Silverman, et al.) and run of site ads.

Erick Schonfeld, TechCrunch’s new Brooklyn-based senior editor, celebrates his arrival by devoting one of his first posts to this New York story–and we’ll celebrate Erick’s smart move by letting him take it from here. (Still a twinge of magazine formality to Erick’s writing, but we imagine he’ll shed that straitjacket in a few days):

The popular daily videoblog is joining online video network , which will now Rocketboom‘s videos and sell ads for the show. Rocketboom joins a growing crowd of other top videoblogs that can be found on Blip.tv, including Wallstrip, TreeHugger TV, Alive in Baghdad, and Goodnight Burbank. As with most of those shows, the relationship between Rocketboom and blip.tv is not exclusive. For instance, Rocketboom will continue to sell ads on its own site. But the more top-quality shows that blip.tv can sell ads against, the stronger its position becomes in the embryonic world of Web-only video. With its launch this morning on blip.tv, Rocketboom gains a new sponsor in Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program. And blip.tv is concurrently launching a new ad unit, an Flash-like overlay that can be seen on Quicktime downloads (the kind you get off iTunes). According to blip.tv CEO Mike Hudack, these ads will be viewable on iTunes even though Apple generally prefers the paid-download model to ads. Blip.tv has offered pre-roll and post-roll ads on video downloads for about a year, but this is the first time a mid-clip overlay is available. Overlays, which usually look like a banner that pop up during the video, are preferable because, Hudack tells TechCrunch “pre-rolls have the potential to turn off viewers and post-rolls don’t get watched.” Eventually, blip.tv will have the capability to track how many times each ad is viewed or clicked on as well. Up till now, such metrics have been more common for streaming videos than for downloads. (Long excerpt courtesy of TechCrunch.)

