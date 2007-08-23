Rocketboom Founder, NYC Councilwoman To Speak At OneWebDay '07

A month from today, Sept. 22, is OneWebDay, the “Earth Day of the Internet” for people around the world to “globally celebrate online life.” (Sounds a little mushy, but we’ll bite.)



This year’s plans for New York include a bunch of free classes at NYU on basic Internet stuff, like configuring a wi-fi router to turn your home into a neighbourhood hotspot, streaming live video, setting up blogs and podcasts, and discussion about Internet policies like creative commons and net neutrality.

At 3 p.m., organiser (and Cardozo Law School cyberlaw prof) Susan Crawford will lead speakers in Washington Square Park. The list so far: Rocketboom founder Andrew Baron and NYC councilwoman Gale Brewer. Should be interesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.