There Was A Weird Bright Red Cloud Trail Over The East Coast

If you were on the East coast on Tuesday night and saw a bright red streak through the sky, you weren’t alone. A NASA rocket test left a trail of red light through the night sky, as a test run in preparation for the launch of two upcoming space observation missions, according to Discover Magazine’s 80 Beats blog.
Here’s the rocket:
Photo: Image courtesy of NASA / Wallops Flight Facility
The red glow came from two exploding lithium canisters ignited after launch. They left trails that were high enough to be illuminated by the glow of the sun, turning them red.
These trails were visible from lots of places on the Eastern seaboard (from Canada to Florida). The rocket launched around 6 PM, EST, from Wallops Island, Virginia. Here’s the map of where you should have been able to see the red trails:
Photo: Image courtesy of NASA / Wallops Flight Facility
Here’s the rocket as it launched. It then successfully deployed its canisters of lithium.
Here are a few images of the trails over the East Coast. They are smaller than the trailed made by last year’s launch, but, “everything worked as planned,” Wallops officials said on the livestream.
@nasa_wallopsDuck NC twitter.com/cath439/status…
— cathy belcher (@cath439) January 29, 2013
@nasa_wallops #rocketsredglare twitter.com/MattWCurtis/st…
— Matthew Curtis (@MattWCurtis) January 29, 2013
@nasa_wallops My view from Bloxom. #rocketsredglare twitter.com/vbseth/status/…
— Seth Stewart (@vbseth) January 29, 2013
A Norfolk, VA view of the lithium trails from the @nasa_wallops sounding rocket launch. #rocketsredglare twitter.com/ToTheNth/statu…
— To the Nth (@ToTheNth) January 29, 2013
Photo: @kristynmags
Send your pictures of the rocket to [email protected] or tweet @bi_sci.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.