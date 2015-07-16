This is the most addictive new video game of the year, and everyone loves it

Psyonix ‘Rocket League’: It’s soccer, but with rocket-powered cars.

My colleague Ben Gilbert has been head-over-heels for “Rocket League,” a crazy game with a simple premise: It’s soccer, but with rocket-powered cars.

Last night, I finally tried it. And within just a few minutes, I was sold.

“Rocket League” might be my favourite game of the year so far.

It’s available on PlayStation 4 and PC, via Steam’s online store.

If you’ve purchased PlayStation Plus, Sony’s premium online service that costs $US50 a year, “Rocket League” is a free game for the entire month of July, so many PS4 owners have already tried “Rocket League.”

And so far, it’s a hit with almost everyone.

God damn, do I love Rocket League. https://t.co/hYVaKqhjKi

— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) July 15, 2015

Rocket League is addicting i have 31 hours already

— Coan (@FaZeCoan) July 15, 2015

Alright. Rocket League is amazing. 2 games and I am hooked.

— Anthony (@ReDValoroso) July 15, 2015

The faces of Rocket League. I’m crying. This game is too much fun. pic.twitter.com/8FOoe8Zvbq

— TmarTn (@TmarTn) July 15, 2015

Grinding @RocketLeague when I get home. I’m addicted…

— Alex Mendez (@GoldenboyFTW) July 15, 2015