This is the most addictive new video game of the year, and everyone loves it

My colleague Ben Gilbert has been head-over-heels for “Rocket League,” a crazy game with a simple premise: It’s soccer, but with rocket-powered cars.
Last night, I finally tried it. And within just a few minutes, I was sold.
“Rocket League” might be my favourite game of the year so far.
It’s available on PlayStation 4 and PC, via Steam’s online store.
If you’ve purchased PlayStation Plus, Sony’s premium online service that costs $US50 a year, “Rocket League” is a free game for the entire month of July, so many PS4 owners have already tried “Rocket League.”
And so far, it’s a hit with almost everyone.
God damn, do I love Rocket League. https://t.co/hYVaKqhjKi
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) July 15, 2015
Rocket League is addicting i have 31 hours already
— Coan (@FaZeCoan) July 15, 2015
Alright. Rocket League is amazing. 2 games and I am hooked.
— Anthony (@ReDValoroso) July 15, 2015
The faces of Rocket League. I’m crying. This game is too much fun. pic.twitter.com/8FOoe8Zvbq
— TmarTn (@TmarTn) July 15, 2015
Grinding @RocketLeague when I get home. I’m addicted…
— Alex Mendez (@GoldenboyFTW) July 15, 2015
Devs at @RocketLeague are horrible people. I was supposed to be in bed hours ago, but I purchased Rocket League.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.