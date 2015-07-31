The best game of the year is about to get much bigger

All the cool kids in the Tech Insider office are playing “Rocket League” — even those of us who hate sports games. Here’s what Ben Gilbert said of the game’s player experience:
I can’t stop playing “Rocket League.” I was up until midnight last night — well past my bedtime — passing a PlayStation 4 gamepad back and forth with my wife, yelling and laughing and experiencing great joy.
That’s not to mention how much the internet has blown up over this game:
Devs at @RocketLeague are horrible people. I was supposed to be in bed hours ago, but I purchased Rocket League.
