Are you playing 'Rocket League' yet? Because everyone else totally is

Hey friend. Why aren’t you playing “Rocket League” yet?

Listen, we understand: your macramé work is important to you. You’re a badass with knots and you want everyone to know it. But “Rocket League” is soccer with rocket-powered cars. Doesn’t that sound more fun?

Here, look at this:

See all those cars? Those are all controlled by actual humans, playing all over the world. The primary mode of “Rocket League” is online play, which is chaotic and frenetic and incredibly fun.

Don’t just take our word for it: over 5 million people are playing “Rocket League,” according to its developer.

AMAZING! More than 5 MILLION downloads since we launched on July 7! Your continued support for our game is truly humbling. Thank you.

— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 29, 2015

That’s a serious amount of rocket fuel. Apparently, in the future, rocket fuel is far more plentiful and less expensive. Or maybe “Rocket League” is just an incredibly expensive sport? These are questions we can’t answer.

What we can tell you with certainty is that “Rocket League” is awesome and, until this weekend, totally free on PlayStation 4 with your PlayStation Plus membership. Seriously! Free! (It’s $US19.99 on PC or a one-off download on PS4, but sadly unavailable on other game consoles.)

What’s that? You want to see another GIF of “Rocket League” looking completely bananas? Here you go:

And when you’re done relentlessly playing “Rocket League” over the weekend, start getting ready for the boatload of free and paid additional content coming in August. We’ve got a video of that right here, which has new cars and a new stadium and new music and a spectator mode and a lot more…

Here’s a more detailed walkthrough of “Rocket League,” should you need more convincing. But also, come on. Rocket-powered future soccer! The cars flip to approximate headers! Do we really need to say more?

