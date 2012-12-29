LAPD Gets Not One But Two Rocket Launchers During Gun Buyback

Not the rocket launcher turned in to the LAPD.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In addition to receiving 75 assault weapons during its gun buyback Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department collected two rocket launchers.The department hosted Wednesday the no-questions-asked program where city residents could turn in their weapons in exchange for gift cards, LA Weekly reported Thursday, adding that the department got quite a surprise when it received the two military-grade weapons.



“Those are weapons of war, weapons of death,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said of the rocket launchers, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“These are not hunting guns. These are not target guns,” he added. “These are made to put high-velocity, extremely deadly, long-range rounds downrange as quickly as possible, and they have no place in our great city.”

But the donation wasn’t all that unusual, according to an LAPD source, who told LA Weekly the department has “had them in the past.”

Head over to LA Weekly to see pictures of the rocket launchers.

DON’T MISS: 12 Charts On Firearms In GUN NATION >





Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.