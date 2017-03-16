A Berlin startup that helps you get a cleaner on demand has now raised a total of €67 million

Helpling, a Berlin startup that helps you get a cleaner on demand, announced on Thursday that it has raised a fresh €10 million (£9 million) funding round, bringing total investment in the company to €67 million (£59 million).

Founded in 2014, Helpling’s platform allows you to open an app and request a cleaner on demand.

In January 2017, Helpling launched additional household services across 20 cities in Germany. The range of new services includes window cleaning, furniture assembling, paint work, and others.

The additional investment — led Asia Pacific Internet Group, which is a joint venture between company builder Rocket Internet and Qatar-based telco Ooredoo — will be used to roll out these services to all markets, including UK and Ireland.

Since launching, millions of household have been cleaned by cleaners booked through the Helpling platform, the Rocket Internet-backed company claims.

In July 2015, Helpling acquired London rival Hassle.com in a deal that was reportedly worth €32 million (£28 million).

Benedikt Franke, cofounder of Helpling, said in a statement: “Our core business model is on a clear path to profitability within the next year.

“The additional investment is an important step towards positioning Helpling as the hub for all home services, and to build an iconic consumer brand.”

