This interactive sculpture is called a Rize Spinning Ferrofluid display and is made using rocket fuel.

A magnet creates a field and the nanoparticles in the fuel stick together, making formations spin and morph.

The artwork can be bought now on Kickstarter for about £80.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.