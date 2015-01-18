Rocket Technology Could Help This Car Go 1,000 MPH And Break The World Record

The team behind Bloodhound Supersonic Car is aiming to break the world land speed record by travelling 1,000 miles per hour. The vehicle will need 135,000 horsepower to reach those speeds as well as a combination of jet and rocket technology.

In September, the project plans to head to Hakskeen Pan, a desert in the northwestern corner of South Africa, where they will attempt to break the supersonic barrier.

In 2016, they intend to return to break the world record and travel faster than 1,000 mph.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.