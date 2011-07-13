TICK TOCK: U.S. Senator Now Calling For Inquiry Into Murdoch Dealings Over Possible 9/11 Hacks

Photo: Wikileaks

The Rupert Murdoch phone-hacking scandal is slowly creeping towards American shores.Yesterday, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-WV) encouraged “the appropriate agencies to investigate to ensure that Americans have not had their privacy violated.”



Said Rockefeller in a statement released yesterday:

“I am concerned that the admitted phone hacking in London by the News Corp. may have extended to 9/11 victims or other Americans. If they did, the consequences will be severe.”

It’s worth noting that of all the accusations currently being lobbed at Murdoch that News of the World journalists hacked into 9/11 victims voicemails is the least substantiated.

However, that didn’t stop British PM David Cameron from committing today to an investigation into whether the rumours were true.

The 9/11 angle, if true, is likely to be the thing that turns the American public on to this story in a big way and could complicated matters immensely for FOX News, which so far has skated through with minimal reports on the the scandal.

