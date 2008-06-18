App-Maker RockYou: We're Not Done With Facebook (And We May Be Raising More Money)

Earlier this month widget-maker Slide said it was done making Facebook applications. So is its biggest competitor, RockYou, following suit? No, says RockYou CTO and founder Jia Shen.



The company’s goal, Jia said, is to be the “largest provider of apps and widgets” — which will entail making and buying new apps for Facebook and the other social networks.

But what about Facebook’s impending redesign — the one that has the chance to hurt developers’ ability to spread their applications? Jia said it will most likely hurt some app makers, but says that even if some of RockYou’s numbers take a hit, it will still have enough mass to appeal to advertisers.

The company is also putting its recent $35 million C round to use — it’s moving to a bigger office in Redwood City (just down the Peninsula from their current San Mateo HQ) next week and it’s working on doubling its staff to 100 people. We also hear that the company may not actually be done with its C round — it was oversubscribed, and execs there are mulling raising another $5 to $15 million more, we’re told.

