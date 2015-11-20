ROCK STAR: Here's the largest diamond recovered in more than a century

Canadian diamond producer Lucara has struck it lucky, recovering what it’s claiming as “the world’s second largest gem quality diamond”.

It’s certainly impressive:

The 1111-carat Lucara diamond. Picture: Lucara

Lucara says it’s a whopping 1111 carats and measures 65mm x 56mm x 40mm.

It was recovered from the company’s Karowe Mine in Botswana, where it recently installed “Large Diamond Recovery” machines.

It’s paying off quickly, too. Even before company president Willian Lamb could front a press conference about the 1111 carat rock, the machines had pulled 813 carat and 374 carat white diamonds to follow.

“I am truly at a loss for words” Lamb said.

“This has been an amazing week for Lucara with the recovery of the second largest and also the sixth largest gem quality diamonds ever mined.

“We are truly blessed by this amazing asset.”

It’s difficult to put a price on the diamond until it has been cut and polished, but a gem found in South Africa which took more than a year to cut and polish down to 100-carats, sold in April for $31 million.

Lamb said the finds put Lucara “amongst a select number of truly exceptional diamond producers”.

The bigger diamond is the largest recovered in more than a century, Lamb said.

It’s still a pebble alongside the 3106-carat Cullinan diamond, which was found in South Africa in 1905.

That rock was cut into nine stones, many of which are in the British Crown Jewels, according to the BBC.

