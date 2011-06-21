Rock Out In Europe At These Top 5 Music Festivals

Photo: wikimedia commons

You could spend your time exploring quaint cobblestone streets, enjoying European delicacies and riding the Eurostar rails like a normal European tourist.But, If you find yourself travelling to Europe this summer, you should know two things before your upcoming trip: there are a variety of music festivals and Europeans really know how to party. Plan accordingly with our list of top 5 summer festivals.



Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival: Remember your cool friend back in high school that had this mysterious vibe, but wasn’t really the popular kid? That’s kind of the best way to describe the Dutch city of Rotterdam. The city of Amsterdam may be the sin city capital of Europe, but Rotterdam is home to the North Sea Jazz festival. Since 2006, Rotterdam has been the new home of this massive festival celebrating the best in jazz. This year’s event will bring names such as Natalie Cole, Gotan Project, BB King and even Prince!

Salzburg Festival: Every summer since 1920, the town of Salzburg, Austria celebrates the life of a pretty famous guy who was born there: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For five week starting in late July, the city comes to life celebrating through music, theatre and opera. This concept isn’t new to the city; since the Middle Ages, festivals have always been a big deal. While being enchanted by the Alpine city and its history one can agree with the festival’s motto: “To awaken the ear, the eyes, human thinking.” We invite you to get inspired!”

Sziget Festival: Imagine a festival so popular that it has its own train (With resident DJ’s) bringing festival goers from Western Europe? Located in Budapest, Hungary, the Sziget Festival does exactly this and a lot more. Since the early 90’s, the weeklong festival grew from a student event to one of the largest music festivals in Europe. It contains acts of many genres, from blues, rock and even world music. Artists include Interpol, Amy Winehouse, Above & Beyond and La Roux.

Roskilde: Named after the city of the same name, this Danish festival was actually the brainchild of two high school students. Since the 70’s, it was the first music-oriented festival for (At the time) hippies, but now caters to all types of music goers. If you’re brave enough, participate in the Nude Run; organised by the festival where one male and female winner will receive a ticket for next year’s festival. This year’s headliners include The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and Iron Maiden.

Creamfields UK: Looking to end your European summer with a big bang? Held annually on the last weekend in August in Daresbury, Cheshire, England (Right outside of Liverpool), Creamfields is the macdaddy of European festivals. The three day festival brings out the best in dance music, with Dj’s like Tiesto, Ferry Corsten, Pete Tong, and Kaskade. Bring your camping gear if you’re staying for all 3 days; there are fields of camping grounds and even luxury camping facilities. You know it will be one great party when you know Cream, one of the best known night clubs in the UK is the brand behind the event.

