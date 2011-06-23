Rock ‘n’ Roll Blast Against Nuclear Power

A group of musicians that includes Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, John Hall, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Mraz, Tom Morello, Kitaro, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Jonathan Wilson, amongst others, will be performing a concert to raise funds for disaster relief efforts in Japan and anti-nuclear groups worldwide.



The concert will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on August 7. Proceeds from the concert will be distributed via Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE).

“The disaster in Fukushima is not only a disaster for Japan. It is a global disaster. We come together now across cultural boundaries, political and generational boundaries, to call for changes in the way we use energy, and in the ways we conduct the search for solutions to the problems facing humanity,” said Jackson Browne. “We join with the people of Japan, and people everywhere who believe in a non-nuclear future.”

The date of the concert was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the atomic bombs dropped in Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945). The location also holds special significance as the Shoreline Amphitheatre is close to the Pacific Rim, besides Northern California’s historical links with Japan.

“The MUSE concert will not only be a great show, it will hopefully entice the public to become better informed of the tremendous dangers of nuclear power,” said Graham Nash. “We have to keep real and true information flowing so that people can act on it.”

As befits the occasion, the concert stage will be powered with green, alternative energy sources such as solar, biodiesel and wind. The energy-saving GRNLite LED lighting rig for the show has been donated by Bandit Lites, and Schubert Systems has donated the sound rig. In addition, Shoreline is the largest Green certified concert venue in the United States and is a founding member of the Green Music Group.

The organisers hope the concert will inspire musicians in other areas to organise shows powered with green energy and to organise similar efforts to help Japan and raise awareness about the dangers of nuclear power.

Japan is also represented in the line-up through the multi-instrumentalist Kitaro. He said he joined the bill to say thanks for all the support for Japan from around the world and for the solidarity between Japanese people in the wake of the disaster. “It is time to consider the change to alternative, clean energy instead of nuclear power”, he added.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 27 at 10am at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster outlets or on 1-800-745-3000. Children 10 and under will be admitted free on the lawn with an adult ticket.

