Fans Of The 'ISIS' Rock Band Say They Won't Wear Their T-Shirts Anymore

Fans of the rock band “ISIS” are telling the band they will no longer be wearing their T-shirts since it shares the same name as a militant terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, ABC News reports.

“We’ve received emails from fans saying they can’t wear our shirts anymore, and people suggesting we change our name,” drummer Aaron Harris told Business Insider in an email.

On the band’s Facebook timeline, some have posted angry rants against the group which disbanded back in 2010 shortly after releasing their last album the previous year. The band, which originated out of Massachusetts in 1997 and later moved to California, has still maintained a website and a Facebook page, which has more than 170,000 fans.

i wonder if ISIS the band are happy they broke up, now there are a bunch of terrorists called ISIS. touring would have been hard.

“Just like our fans, we’ve been watching the news in disbelief,” Harris told ABC, in response to brutal acts carried out recently by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS or ISIL) militant group. “We haven’t commented on it because we haven’t been an active band since 2010, even though our music does live on. We maintain our Facebook page to keep people up-to-date on our current musical projects.”

In an effort to avoid the confusion, the band changed its Facebook page name from just “ISIS” to “Isis the band.”

The rockers aren’t the only ones to consider a name change. In July, a tech company named “ISIS” which built a mobile wallet app announced it was re-branding in the following months to avoid the negative association, The Verge reported.

“We have no interest in sharing a name with a group whose name has become synonymous with violence and our hearts go out to those who are suffering,” CEO Michael Abbott told The Verge.

Correction: A previous version of this post indicated the band was receiving “threats.” Drummer Aaron Harris told Business Insider the band’s publicist mistook pro-Islamic posts on its Facebook page as threats, but instead they have only been hearing from fans about a name change.

