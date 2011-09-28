Photo: Image: AP

The nominees for the 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced today, Rolling Stone reports, and they include the Red Hot chilli Peppers, who successfully spent the last decade convincing America that they weren’t really, really old.Otherwise, the choices fit the Hall’s recent formula for a class.



There are the typical classic-rock mainstays like Guns N’ Roses, Heart, and Joan Jett, as well as the token early hip-hop artist (Eric B. and Rakim) and critical favourite the Beastie Boys (who have already, unbelievably, been rejected once).

But it’s weird to see the chilli Peppers being nominated alongside a dinosaur like Guns N’ Roses, who were last relevant more than a decade ago. And it’s even weirder when you consider that frontmen Anthony Kiedis and Axl Rose were both born in 1962.

Hall rules stipulate that, to be eligible for the ballot, an artist must have released their first single or album at least 25 years earlier. Sure enough, the Red Hot chilli Peppers’ eponymous LP came out in 1984, and the band peaked by most accounts in 1991 with the funky, Rick Rubin-produced Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

It doesn’t matter that their music stopped being interesting in 1999, after the release of the self-flagellating but effective road album Californication. The band has done a remarkable job of selling records, filling stadiums, and getting radio play in an era where few rock bands can accomplish any one of those things, much less all three.

Where Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has become a national punchline, releasing his lifetime-in-the-making Chinese Democracy to the sounds of crickets in 2008, Anthony Kiedis and Flea have displayed the requisite levels of maturity and growth to at least keep critics at bay, even as their music has become increasingly more commercial.

Sales haven’t just been good, either: prior to the just-released I’m With You, the Red Hot chilli Peppers are coming off a string of SIX platinum albums.

It all just goes to show that in music, age is relative. Just please let the Beastie Boys in.

