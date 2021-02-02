New bodycam footage shows police officers in Rochester pepper-spraying and handcuffing a 9-year-old girl

YouTube/Rochester NY Police Police bodycam footage shows officers handcuffing and pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl in Rochester, New York on Friday.

Videos show cops pepper-spraying and handcuffing a 9-year-old girl in Rochester, New York, last Friday.

Police said they were “required” to spray the girl when she refused orders to get in a police vehicle.

The police chief has pledged to make sure similar incidents don’t happen again.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Rochester Police Department in New York released two videos on Sunday, showing officers handcuffing and pepper-spraying a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, officers were called to a home on Avenue B on Friday afternoon after receiving a report of “family trouble” involving a possible stolen vehicle.

The unnamed girl’s mother told officers that she feared her daughter was planning to harm herself and others, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Warning: The videos contains footage that some readers may find distressing.



When the girl arrived on the scene, she initially tried to flee, and later “indicated she wanted to kill herself and she wanted to kill her mum,” Deputy Police Chief Andrew Anderson told a Sunday press conference.

The two videos, taken from police bodycam footage, show the girl crying out for her father multiple times, and officers eventually bringing her down to the ground to restrain her in handcuffs as she lays face down in a snow-covered street.

The video shows that when she refuses multiple warnings to get into the back of a police vehicle, officers unleash pepper-spray on her face.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the girl was taken to a mental-health hospital where she was treated and has since been released back to her family.

In a Saturday statement viewed by the Democrat and Chronicle, the Rochester Police said the girl’s actions in resisting officers “required” them to take her to the ground and later pepper-spray her. However, the force did not provide any department policies showing that the officers were required to take such measures with the girl.

Rochester Police Captain Mark Mura said Saturday that the incident is under review, and refused to comment on whether any officers had been placed on desk duty while an internal investigation is conducted, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.



Read more:

Vaccine inequity on Capitol Hill: Members of Congress got their shots but essential Hill workers are still left waiting



Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan also addressed the incident at a Sunday press conference.

Warren said the girl reminded her of her own ten-year-old daughter, adding that she’s “very concerned” with how she was “handled by our police department.”

“It is clear from the video we need to do more in support of our children and families,” Warren said.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a nine-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It’s not,” Police Chief Herriot Sullivan said.

“I don’t see that as who we are as a department, and we’re going to do the work we have to do to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen.”

Herriott-Sullivan was named interim police chief in September 2020 after the previous chief, La’Ron Singletary, was fired over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police put him in a spit hood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.