A professor made a device that can make you invisible

John Howell, a physicist at the University of Rochester, invented the Rochester Cloak, an arrangement of lenses that bends light around the object in front of it. Later, he invented another optical cloaking device, which brings the same physics principles to scale. The whole thing costs $150 and is made with standard hardware store materials.

Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.