Jay-Z's 'Occupy All Streets' Shirts Have Suddenly Disappeared*

Jay-Z and his clothing brand, Rocawear, have yielded to the controversy surrounding their “Occupy All Streets” T-shirt line, which launched Friday. The shirts have apparently been yanked from the brand’s online store, The Wall Street Journal reports.



We were first to bring you news of Rocawear’s buzzed-about shirts, which ironically featured the slogan “Occupy All Streets” — a common Occupy Wall Street motto — without pledging any monetary support to the movement or any other charity.

Outlets from Pitchfork to The Washington Post picked up the story, and fans took to social media to condemn Jay-Z for potentially profiting from a movement that knocks exactly that kind of thing.

It’s an interesting turn of events, considering the relatively confident statement a Rocawear spokesperson initially issued to Business Insider, which said the brand was simply trying to help share the Occupy Wall Street message.

We’ve reached out to Rocawear about the mysteriously absent T-shirts. Stay tuned.

Update: Jay-Z and Rocawear put the “Occupy All Streets” back up in Rocawear’s online store on Monday, reports Animal New York.

We don’t have much more to offer in terms of an explanation for all the back and forth, since we still haven’t heard anything from Rocawear. We’ll be sure to update this post as we learn more.

