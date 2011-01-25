This Steel Heiress Just Bought A Minority Stake In The Deutsche Bank Hedge Fund Spinoff Roc Capital

Vanisha Mittal Bhatia, the only daughter of the world’s fifth-richest man, Lakshmi Mittal, just bought a minority stake in New York hedge fund Roc Capital Management, according to Bloomberg.



With her husband, Bhatia bought a 10 – 25%** stake of Roc Capital – which began its life as a Deutsche Bank prop trading desk, which was then spun off by the head of the bank’s global arbitrage unit, Arvind Raghunathan.

Vanisha Bhatia is a corporate director and board member of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker.

Billonaire steel magnate, Lakshmi Mittal.

Photo: Wikipedia

Her father is the CEO of the company and is worth almost $29 billion.She’s already called the “Woman of Steel.”

Another director on the Mittal board has said about her,

“She is just as hard as the steel on which her dad’s empire is based. In fact, she’s so good he almost had to plead with her to take a seat on the board.”

Her hubby, Amit, runs a private equity firm called Swordfish Investments, which is based in London.

Before he launched Swordfish, he worked in M&A for Morgan Stanley, and before that was at Credit Suisse First Boston.

The two were married in Paris in one of the most extravagant and expensive weddings ever; it reportedly had a $60 million pricetag, and took place at a 17th century French palace.

There was at least 1,000 guests – including many Bollywood stars – lasted a week, and 12 Boeing aeroplanes were used to ferry guests to the event.

Vanisha was married at this French palace.

Photo: BC.edu

Apparently the invitations were 20 pages thick, encased in silver and contained jade necklaces or diamond watches for close friends.Her billionaire dad even paid for an Eiffel Tower fireworks display for the event, and Kylie Minogue performed.

Vanisha earned a B.A from the European Business School and a masters from the prestigious School of African and Oriental studies.

**Because of the way investors file this information with the SEC, we can’t determine the exact amount of the stake.

